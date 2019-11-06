Environment deptt, EPA lack structure, resources: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Wednesday that Environment Protection Department (EPD) and its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lacked the structure and resources to effectively carry out several of their environmental management mandates including environmental clearance of investment proposals and inspection of industries for environmental compliance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Wednesday that Environment Protection Department (EPD) and its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lacked the structure and resources to effectively carry out several of their environmental management mandates including environmental clearance of investment proposals and inspection of industries for environmental compliance.

In a meeting with World Bank officials here, he mentioned that Punjab government with the support of World Bank (WB) had launched Punjab Green Development Programme (PGDP) worth Rs 40 billion to enhance its capacity.

A more active inspection regime would increase the pressure for polluting industries to comply with environmental standards and invest in cleaner technologies, he observed.

It was informed that currently the EPA Punjab had only six Air Quality Monitoring Stations and no Water Quality Monitoring Stations.

The EPA was unable to collect a sufficient amount of pollution data to give meaningful estimates on the evaluation of environmental quality in Punjab. Under the programme, he said, 30 Air Quality Monitoring Stations and 15 Water Quality Monitoring Stations would be purchased, besides establishing a state-of-the-art Environmental Monitoring Center (Reference Laboratory).

Hashim Jawan informed the WB officials that objective of the programme was to support provincial government's efforts to strengthen environmental governance and mainstream green growth in the province besides promoting green investments in Punjab.

Activities under the first results area aimed at restructuring and capacity building of Environment Protection Department and reforming of Environmental Regulatory Regime to deliver transparent and efficient Environmental Management Services to private and public sectors. Activities under the second results area focused at promoting Green Investments in both public and private sectors. Green Financing included investments in infrastructure, processes and practices to contribute substantially to an improved environment as compared to traditional investments, he explained.

He said eight Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) of the Programme were fixed including Improving EPD Capacity, Air and Water Quality Monitoring, Disclosure of Environmental Information and Citizen Engagement, Sound Management of Plastics, Energy Efficiency Investments in Public Institutions, Vehicle Compliance with Emission Standards, Green Investments by Polluting Industries and Mobilization of Sustainable Green Financing.

The minister said collective efforts would be made for implementation on the programme while EPD, Energy, Finance and Transport Departments would jointly implement on it.

Hashim Jawan said an Environment Endowment Fund would be established to finance environmental-friendly projects, asserting that for recognizing the importance of long-term financing for green investments, the PGDP would also support the development of a green financing strategy in the province.