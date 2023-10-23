Open Menu

Environment Deptt Fines Kiln Owners With Rs 3.5 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Additional Director General Environment Protection Department Dr Zafar Iqbal imposed a fine Rs 3.5 million on owners of seven brick-kiln without zigzag technology and causing immense pollution.

According to official sources, the additional DG EPD conducted a raid after instruction from Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in order to discourage owners of brick-kiln as their kilns were causing smog. He also instructed officials to inspect the kilns around Motorways. The owners of traditional kilns should pay focus on conversion of their kilns on zigzag technology.

About Zigzag technology, the official sources maintained, Zigzag technology helps improve control of airflow and heat distribution resulting in reduced energy consumption and cost savings.

Besides this, it lowers greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, contributing to environmental preservation and improved air quality.

The design ensures uniform brick production, meeting construction standards and customer expectations, said official sources.

Zigzag technology helps kiln operators adhere to environmental regulations. Kiln workers are exposed to fewer harmful fumes and pollutants, promoting better long-term health. These Kilns have a longer operational life, reducing maintenance costs.

The official sources remarked, that aligning with sustainable development principles, zigzag technology minimizes resource consumption and environmental impacts.

