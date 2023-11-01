Environment Deptt seals 11 kilns for causing pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Environment Department sealed 11 kilns, causing pollution to the atmosphere, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Ishfaq Hussain Shah inspected 19 kilns in different areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

He sealed 11 kilns for adding pollution to the environment. Similarly, cases were also registered against three kiln owners. Ishfaq Shah stated that the department would ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures.

