Open Menu

Environment Deptt Seals 11 Kilns For Causing Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Environment Deptt seals 11 kilns for causing pollution

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Environment Department sealed 11 kilns, causing pollution to the atmosphere, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Ishfaq Hussain Shah inspected 19 kilns in different areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

He sealed 11 kilns for adding pollution to the environment. Similarly, cases were also registered against three kiln owners. Ishfaq Shah stated that the department would ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures.

APP/hus/atf

Related Topics

Dera Ghazi Khan

Recent Stories

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

12 minutes ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

27 minutes ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

29 minutes ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

1 hour ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

1 hour ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan