KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a junior clerk of the Environment Protection Department for taking bribe and recovered the marked Currency notes from his possession during a raid here on Tuesday.

According to ACE Khanewal, a citizen Muhammad Akram Nadeem submitted an application with the department alleging that junior clerk Ghulam Sabir had demanded Rs 25,000 bribe from him for issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for setting up a petrol pump. He said that he paid Rs 10,000 to the clerk and he was demanding more.

The ACE team conducted a raid and arrested Ghulam Sabir along with the bribe amount of Rs 10,000.

A case has been registered with the ACE Khanewal against him.