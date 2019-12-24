Environment Deptt's Official Held For Taking Bribe In Khanewal
Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:09 PM
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a junior clerk of the Environment Protection Department for taking bribe and recovered the marked currency notes from his possession during a raid here on Tuesday
According to ACE Khanewal, a citizen Muhammad Akram Nadeem submitted an application with the department alleging that junior clerk Ghulam Sabir had demanded Rs 25,000 bribe from him for issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for setting up a petrol pump. He said that he paid Rs 10,000 to the clerk and he was demanding more.
The ACE team conducted a raid and arrested Ghulam Sabir along with the bribe amount of Rs 10,000.
A case has been registered with the ACE Khanewal against him.