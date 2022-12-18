Environment friendly hybrid buses to be operated in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that environment friendly hybrid buses will be operated in the provincial capital.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of Masstransit Authority here on Sunday.

CM directed the authorities to allot seats for women, blind and differently abled persons in the buses and added that seats should be near to the doors of the buses to facilitate differently abled persons in a proper manner.

He also directed to set up new bus stops in the city and added that routes of the new buses should be determined keeping in view the timings of students of the educational institutions.

Parvez Elahi had given approval to buy 300 hybrid buses for Lahore in first phase. As many as 200 new bus stops would be set up in Lahore to facilitate commuters. Overall 513 hybrid buses would be operated in Lahore, he added.

Masstransit Authority would run hybrid buses with the cooperation of private operators.

CM also gave approval to construct offices of Masstransit Authority in Dera Gujran while auction policy of the authority was approved as well.

Transport secretary and other officers were also attended the meeting.