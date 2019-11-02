UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environment-friendly Shopping Bags Distributed Among People

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Environment-friendly shopping bags distributed among people

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), along with the Dolphine Squard Lahore, Saturday distributed environment-friendly shopping bags among people at The Mall, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), along with the Dolphine Squard Lahore, Saturday distributed environment-friendly shopping bags among people at The Mall, here.

Red Crescent Secretary Muhammd Zahid and SP Dilphine Squard Naveed Arshad, DSP Headquarters Shahzad Rafique Awan and other officers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zahid said that protection of environment was a need of the hour to control different diseases. He said that public awareness campaign should be launched to discourage the use of plastic shopping bags, which were causing sewerage blockage, excessive waste generation and creating hindrance in maintaining cleanliness in cities.

SP Dolphine Squard Naveed Arshad said the trend of cloth-made shopping bags should be promoted to get rid of plastic shopping bags.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore

Recent Stories

Lahore Arts Council executive director promises qu ..

1 minute ago

Asking for elected Prime Minister's resignation un ..

1 minute ago

French Police Detain Truck With 30 Pakistani Migra ..

1 minute ago

Security beefed up in AJK ahead of Jashan e Eid Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company MD seeks people's ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of death of inf ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.