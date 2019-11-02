Environment-friendly shopping bags distributed among people

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), along with the Dolphine Squard Lahore, Saturday distributed environment-friendly shopping bags among people at The Mall, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), along with the Dolphine Squard Lahore , Saturday distributed environment-friendly shopping bags among people at The Mall, here.

Red Crescent Secretary Muhammd Zahid and SP Dilphine Squard Naveed Arshad, DSP Headquarters Shahzad Rafique Awan and other officers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zahid said that protection of environment was a need of the hour to control different diseases. He said that public awareness campaign should be launched to discourage the use of plastic shopping bags, which were causing sewerage blockage, excessive waste generation and creating hindrance in maintaining cleanliness in cities.

SP Dolphine Squard Naveed Arshad said the trend of cloth-made shopping bags should be promoted to get rid of plastic shopping bags.