Environment Friendly WU Secures Top Position In UI GreenMetric Ranking

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Women University Multan secured first position in UI GreenMetric University Rankings for women's universities and an impressive 19th position overall among Pakistani universities.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking evaluates universities in key areas related to sustainability, including campus infrastructure, energy conservation, waste management, water usage, transportation, and integration of sustainability in education and research.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Kulsoom Pracha expressed her delight and extended heartfelt congratulations to the university community. She highlighted the significant contributions of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and stated that the success was a result of collective determination and hard work from the faculty, students, and staff.

The Vice Chancellor remarked, UI GreenMetric not only recognizes accomplishments but also encourages universities to adopt and promote environmentally friendly policies. Multan Women's University's success in this ranking not only solidifies its position in education but also reflects its dedication to creating a sustainable and eco-friendly campus.

Multan Women's University showcased excellence in creating a green campus, reducing energy consumption, effective waste management, water conservation, and supporting sustainable transportation.

The university's commitment to incorporating sustainability in academic programs and conducting research in environmental sustainability has played a pivotal role in achieving this recognition, Dr Kalsoom Pracha maintained.

