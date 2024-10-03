Environment Journalists Forum Elects Maiden Body During Elections 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Environment Journalists Forum on Thursday elected its maiden executive body comprising of climate journalists from print, electronic, news agencies and digital media who cast their votes through show of hands and expressed satisfaction with the newly elected body.
The elections were held here at the Conference Hall of Ripah International University where 20 climate and environment beat reporters participated in the polling process whereas four climate journalists cast their votes online via Zoom, ensuring wider participation in the electoral process, said a press statement issued here by the Information Secretary of the Forum.
The Climate Journalist Forum is holding its election to select new leadership responsible for guiding its mission. The forum aims to support journalists by enhancing their training and providing opportunities for climate-related reporting and media coverage.
The Forum's leadership has been elected unanimously by all its members including Ali Jabir from APP elected as President, Rozina Ali from 24News as Senior Vice President, Saadullah Saeed from the Public Purview as Vice President Male, Ayesha Naz from GTV as Vice President Female, Asghar Hayat from GNN as General Secretary, Sohail Butt from Asian Telegraph as Joint Secretary, Fouzia Ali from Dunya News as Finance Secretary, Mukhtar Ahmed from NNI as Information Secretary, whereas the Governing Body Members elected are Amina Janjua from Neo News, Saqib Rathore, Digital Media, and Aftab Jahan from NewsOne tv.
The Forum has made a clear effort to maintain gender balance while electing the leadership of the forum and has given proper representation to the female journalists in the decision-making body.
The elected officials will play a key role in shaping future initiatives, promoting climate awareness, and improving resources for journalists covering environmental issues. The Climate Journalist Forum will focus on improving journalist training and facilitating climate-related visits for media coverage.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Making cities environmental-sustainable vital for achieving green economy goals: Romina1 minute ago
-
SAU to hold pre-entry test on October 122 minutes ago
-
Painting, photography competitions organised at NCA11 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers11 minutes ago
-
DC Tank for improvement in healthcare services11 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students11 minutes ago
-
Lawyer forums reject Oct 5th convention11 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: ICT admin launches major awareness drive11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan chairs dengue control campaign meeting12 minutes ago
-
Train stopover at Sangla Hill for Shalimar Express approved12 minutes ago
-
PR generates over Rs 20 mln from tickeless passengers21 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 152 new dengue cases32 minutes ago