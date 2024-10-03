Open Menu

Environment Journalists Forum Elects Maiden Body During Elections 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Environment Journalists Forum on Thursday elected its maiden executive body comprising of climate journalists from print, electronic, news agencies and digital media who cast their votes through show of hands and expressed satisfaction with the newly elected body.

The elections were held here at the Conference Hall of Ripah International University where 20 climate and environment beat reporters participated in the polling process whereas four climate journalists cast their votes online via Zoom, ensuring wider participation in the electoral process, said a press statement issued here by the Information Secretary of the Forum.

The Climate Journalist Forum is holding its election to select new leadership responsible for guiding its mission. The forum aims to support journalists by enhancing their training and providing opportunities for climate-related reporting and media coverage.

The Forum's leadership has been elected unanimously by all its members including Ali Jabir from APP elected as President, Rozina Ali from 24News as Senior Vice President, Saadullah Saeed from the Public Purview as Vice President Male, Ayesha Naz from GTV as Vice President Female, Asghar Hayat from GNN as General Secretary, Sohail Butt from Asian Telegraph as Joint Secretary, Fouzia Ali from Dunya News as Finance Secretary, Mukhtar Ahmed from NNI as Information Secretary, whereas the Governing Body Members elected are Amina Janjua from Neo News, Saqib Rathore, Digital Media, and Aftab Jahan from NewsOne tv.

The Forum has made a clear effort to maintain gender balance while electing the leadership of the forum and has given proper representation to the female journalists in the decision-making body.

The elected officials will play a key role in shaping future initiatives, promoting climate awareness, and improving resources for journalists covering environmental issues. The Climate Journalist Forum will focus on improving journalist training and facilitating climate-related visits for media coverage.

