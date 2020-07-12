Environment minister inspects brick-kilns in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan inspected brick-kilns on Depalpur Road in Okara and also met a delegation, led by General Secretary Kiln Association Okara Sheikh Saqib.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, he inspected the brick-kilns in detail and expressed satisfaction especially over implementation of the law regarding child labour.

Later, during a meeting with the representatives of the Kiln Association, he said that the speed of transfer of brick kilns to ZigZag technology should be accelerated.

The minister was informed during the briefing that the number of kilns in district Okara were 225 while 200 were operational, out of which 56 have been shifted to ZigZag technology but further work has been delayed due to severe damage to the economy by coronavirus.

The minister said that it was a fact that the world's major economies were currently suffering from coronavirus but we cannot compromise on environmental pollution and especially the future of our children as old technology affected our generations. He emphasised that the transfer of all kilns to ZigZag technology could save them from the adverse effects on human health. For this, we all have to perform our common responsibility and transfer our kilns to ZigZag technology as soon as possible, he added.