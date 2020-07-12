UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environment Minister Inspects Brick-kilns In Okara

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Environment minister inspects brick-kilns in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan inspected brick-kilns on Depalpur Road in Okara and also met a delegation, led by General Secretary Kiln Association Okara Sheikh Saqib.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, he inspected the brick-kilns in detail and expressed satisfaction especially over implementation of the law regarding child labour.

Later, during a meeting with the representatives of the Kiln Association, he said that the speed of transfer of brick kilns to ZigZag technology should be accelerated.

The minister was informed during the briefing that the number of kilns in district Okara were 225 while 200 were operational, out of which 56 have been shifted to ZigZag technology but further work has been delayed due to severe damage to the economy by coronavirus.

The minister said that it was a fact that the world's major economies were currently suffering from coronavirus but we cannot compromise on environmental pollution and especially the future of our children as old technology affected our generations. He emphasised that the transfer of all kilns to ZigZag technology could save them from the adverse effects on human health. For this, we all have to perform our common responsibility and transfer our kilns to ZigZag technology as soon as possible, he added.

Related Topics

World Technology Road Okara Depalpur Sunday All From Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

few seconds

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

30 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

2 hours ago

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.