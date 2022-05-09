UrduPoint.com

Environment Official Inspects Bricks Kilns

Published May 09, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Inspector, Environment Department, Government of Punjab, Waheed Lashari inspected bricks kilns in Ahmedpur East sub-division and urged the owners to utilise zigzag technology.

He inspected 22 bricks kilns in areas including Hatheji, Kotla Musa Khan, Ismail Pur and Chowk Bhutta, where he noticed that most of the bricks kilns were not utilising the zigzag technology.

He stressed the owners must adopt this environment-friendly technology.

"Zigzag technology has helped in overcoming air pollution triggered by bricks kilns," he said. He was told that a number of bricks kilns were not functioning as labour of bricks kilns was engaged in wheat harvesting in the rural areas.

