Environment pollution a big challenge:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Environment Rukhsana Naveed called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in which efforts to control pollution, tree plantation and the Green and Clean Program were discussed.

The chief minister said environment pollution was a big challenge,in past trees had been cut mercilessly to construct buildings, bridges and roads due to which the problem of environment pollution intensified.

He said destroying effects of environment pollution had been proven, tree plantation was drastically needed for survival and the shortage of forests caused environment damage.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would make Pakistan Clean and Green at every cost and for this purpose tree plantation campaign was being proceeded forward as a national cause and we would control environment pollution.

He said we have the target to plant 50 crore trees in Punjab in five years, and 28 trees per acre would be planted in Punjab by 2025.

He said 10 billion tree Tsunami of PM Imran Khan would be the game changer.