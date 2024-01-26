Open Menu

Environment Protection Agency Visits Sugar Mills In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Environment Protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad's team visited various sugar mills in the district to implement the SEPA law

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Environment Protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad's team visited various sugar mills in the district to implement the SEPA law.

On the direction of Environment Secretary Agha Wasif Abbas, Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Director General Waris Ali Gabol, Regional Incharge of Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sambal along with his team visited Bandhi , Sakrand Sugar Mills, Al Noor Sugar Mill and Habib Sugar Mill and check the water and air quality situation and evaluated the air quality in the sugar mills from a SEPA certified laboratory.

On this occasion of issuing instructions to comply with Environmental Law 2014, Regional Incharge of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Gul Amir Sambal said that improving the environment is our priority.

The Sindh Environment Protection Authority was taking all possible steps to improve the environment and the sugar mill owners have also been warned to cooperate with us in improving the environment and to protect the environment from pollution by following the environmental law.

