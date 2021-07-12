Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said since environment protection was among the foremost priorities of the present government, tree plantation had very important role in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said since environment protection was among the foremost priorities of the present government, tree plantation had very important role in that regard.

The measures taken by the Government of Pakistan for environment protection were being recognized at international level, he added while presiding over a meeting here regarding the monsoon tree plantation.

Special Assistant to the PM for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was present in the meeting, which was attended through video-link by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Special Assistant to the CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik and other senior officers.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the targets and strategy of the Punjab Government regarding the monsoon tree plantation. He was told that Punjab would play an effective role in the current monsoon tree plantation.

The meeting was informed that as against a mere 10 million saplings planted during 2016 to 2018 by the previous regime in Punjab, the present government had so far planted millions of saplings and trees in the province.

The provincial forests minister told the meeting that the Forests Department had set six-monthly targets for Greener Punjab.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman briefed the meeting about the tree plantation drive in the Federal Capital.

The prime minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province through the billion Tree Tsunami had set an example for others to follow.

He directed for early finalization of the plan regarding tree plantation at divisional and districts levels in the province of Punjab.

The prime minister further directed for the adoption of modern means not only for tree plantation but also for the monitoring of the plantation drive and its results.

He also directed to focus on ensuring the effective participation of Tiger Force, students, civil society as well as public and private institutions in the tree plantation campaign.