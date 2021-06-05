UrduPoint.com
Environment Protection Among Top Priorities Of Govt: Aleem

Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, great progress had been made in the field of environment protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, great progress had been made in the field of environment protection.

In his message and tweet on the occasion of World Environment Day, he said that environmental improvements were started in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last tenure of the PTI and now these projects were being rolled out across the country.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "Environmental protection has always been one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan for which projects like billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan are commendable.

" He said that for the first time in the country's history, practical work was being done for restoration of natural ecosystem, adding that people should play their role in improving and protecting the environment.

The minister said that it was not enough to just plant trees but their maintenance was very important.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make every sector better and that was why the government had started working on important projects in the field of environment.

