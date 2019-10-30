Environment Protection Committee approves 159 cases in Bahawalpur

Environment Protection Committee met at commissioner office here Wednesday under the chair of Divisional Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Environment Protection Committee met at commissioner office here Wednesday under the chair of Divisional Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal.

Some 174 cases were presented to the committee for approval.

These cases included the construction of petrol pumps, permission for control sheds and poultry farms, private commercial buildings and private hospitals.

The committee approved 159 cases while 15 cases were left pending for further review.

The commissioner directed to ensure implementation of laws related to the protection of the environment in true letter and spirit.