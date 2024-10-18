Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Environment protection first priority: secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection Kanwal Parvaiz Chaudhry has said that environment protection is among top priorities of the government for which all-out resources are being utilised.

During her visit here on Friday, she said that violators of smog laws were being dealt with an iron hand and no brick-kiln would be allowed to run without zigzag technology. She said that the use of eco-friendly shopping bags is the most urgent need of the hour for the protection of the environment.

She said that inspections of brick-kilns, industry, factories and transport and a zero tolerance policy was being followed in this regard.

The parliamentary secretary checked implementation on eco-friendly polythene bags in shops and markets in D-ground, Peoples colony area.

She also held inspection of brick-kilns on Samundri Road in addition to visiting a treatment plant and Paharan drain.

She presided over a meeting of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association and took proposals from executive members and other industrialists on an important issue of throwing waste water exhausted by the industries in Paharan drain.

