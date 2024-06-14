Open Menu

Environment To Be Kept Clean On Eid Days: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that environment will be kept clean on Eid-ul-Azha days and the offal and waste of sacrificial animals will be dumped according to the principles of hygiene.

In this regard special bags will be distributed among citizens besides motivating them to come forward and keep the Sialkot city neat and clean on Eid-ul-Azha.

He chaired a meeting in this regard, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Chief Officer (CO) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and others.

The deputy commissioner also chaired a meeting of District Development Review Committee and reviewed the ongoing development projects in Sialkot district.

Later, an anti-dengue awareness walk was organised under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, CEO Health Dr Rehan Azhar and entomologist Sahrish Khalid were also present.

