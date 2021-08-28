UrduPoint.com

Environmental Approval Committee Approve 5 ZigZag Tech Brick Kilns

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Environmental Approval Committee approve 5 ZigZag tech brick kilns

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Environmental Approval Committee Saturday met and approved 5 ZigZag technology brick kilns, 39 petrol pumps, 27 poultry farms and 8 commercial buildings.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and attended by Additional Commissioner Tariq Bukhari, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas Sial, Dr Muhammad Rafi and other members of the committee.

During the meeting, the commissioner said that with the construction of new industrial and commercial centers, extensive tree planting will be pertinent to maintain healthy environment.

In order to meet the environmental challenges, kiln bricks would be shifted towards modern ZigZag technology. He said that all precautionary measures should be taken to remove environmental pollution.

