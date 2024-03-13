Environmental Challenges Can Be Tackled Through Green Financing: Saqib Rafiq
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday said that environmental challenges can be effectively addressed through green financing.
While talking to the Director General of, the Environment Department, Punjab, Imran Hameed in a Zoom meeting, Saqib Rafiq informed that RCCI was the first Chamber in Pakistan who adopt the Green Building concept and implement the Green Initiatives at Chamber.
He urged the government to make it possible for the business community to obtain soft terms and interest-free loans from banks for the installation of solar systems in offices and industries.
He added that RCCI was the first ever Green Chamber in Pakistan by installing Rainwater Harvesting and Recharge Systems and Solar Panels at chamber buildings aiming to promote green culture in the community.
Saqib Rafiq said that as cities grow and the demand for energy increases due to the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-scale industries, solar is an important source of clean and green energy supply.
He said that the chamber also has ISO 14001 certification, and was also playing its role in policy advocacy for the promotion of green energy across the country. On the occasion, the DG EPA appreciated the RCCI’s efforts in implementing the Green Building Concept.
