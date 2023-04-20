Environmental committee issues NOCs for petrol pumps, poultry sheds

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The divisional environmental committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at his office.

The meeting approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for establishment of 31 poultry sheds and 19 petrol pumps. The application submitted for issuance of NOCs included 31 from Sargodha district, 11 from Mianwali and eight from Khushab district.

Meanwhile, the commissioner distributed NOC certificates among owners of 45 petrol pumps and poultry sheds, approved in the previous meeting.

The divisional environmental committee approved issuance of NOCs for a total of 94 petrol pumps and poultry cases within a week.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the assistant director environment to ensure paperwork to dispose of the pending cases at the earliest.

ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan, University of Sargodha expert Dr Muhammad Sarwar and Assistant Director Environment Engineer Rehmatullah participated in the meeting.