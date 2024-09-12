Open Menu

Environmental Concerns Raised Over Gilgit-Shandur Expressway Project

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Environmental concerns raised over Gilgit-Shandur Expressway project

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has expressed concerns over the Gilgit-Shandur Expressway project, citing violations of environmental regulations.

In a letter, the department stated that the project's environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan had not been followed properly, resulting in damage to the environment and properties.

The letter mentioned a recent blasting incident that caused damage to the Trout Fish Park and a nearby hotel.

The department emphasized that its purpose is to protect the environment, properties, and local population and that the project's activities, such as dumping waste into the river, are harmful to aquatic life.

Uncontrolled blasting can lead to landslides, which can cause damage to properties and infrastructure, as seen in the frequent landslides on the Jaglot-Skardu road.

The department has requested that the contractor be instructed to follow environmentally friendly controlled blasting practices.

Related Topics

Hotel Road Lead

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

21 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

21 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan