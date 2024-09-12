Environmental concerns raised over Gilgit-Shandur Expressway project

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has expressed concerns over the Gilgit-Shandur Expressway project, citing violations of environmental regulations.

In a letter, the department stated that the project's environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan had not been followed properly, resulting in damage to the environment and properties.

The letter mentioned a recent blasting incident that caused damage to the Trout Fish Park and a nearby hotel.

The department emphasized that its purpose is to protect the environment, properties, and local population and that the project's activities, such as dumping waste into the river, are harmful to aquatic life.

Uncontrolled blasting can lead to landslides, which can cause damage to properties and infrastructure, as seen in the frequent landslides on the Jaglot-Skardu road.

The department has requested that the contractor be instructed to follow environmentally friendly controlled blasting practices.