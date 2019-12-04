Environmental Department seals 22 industrial units emitting excessive smoke

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Environmental Protection Department has sealed 22 industrial units on the charge of emitting excessive smoke

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Environmental Protection Department has sealed 22 industrial units on the charge of emitting excessive smoke.

According to spokesman of Environmental Department, the action was taken against dyeing, sizing, foundry and other industrial units under smog policy of the government.

He said that excessive smoke caused smog during winter seasons. Therefore, all industrial units and brick kilns had been directed to install zigzag technology or keep the units closed during winter.

However, during the surprise checking, 22 industrial units in Faisalabad were found emitting excessive smoke. Therefore, these units were sealed, he said.