Environmental Expert Demands Policy Shifts To Address Illegal Housings, Migration, Climate Risks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Environmental expert Sunday stressed the need for long-term policies to manage migration, invest in green infrastructure, secure international funding and address illegal housing societies, warning that without early warning systems and action on deforestation, major funding is critical to avoid future floods and fires.

Speaking exclusively with a local news channel, environmental expert Maryum Shabbir highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive policy changes to tackle some of the most pressing environmental challenges.

She emphasized that the rapid growth of illegal housing societies is putting immense pressure on urban infrastructure, contributing to unsustainable development and increasing vulnerability to floods and other climate-related disasters.

Maryum Shabbir stressed that immediate action is required to regulate these unplanned settlements and prevent further environmental degradation.

She also pointed out that migration to large cities is accelerating at an alarming rate, with many seeking refuge in urban areas. However, this surge in population is straining resources, exacerbating infrastructure challenges and heightening the risk of environmental disasters, she explained.

She called for policies that balance migration with sustainable urban development and better resource management to ensure cities are resilient to future climate shocks.

On the matter of disaster preparedness, she warned that the current lack of investment in early warning systems, communication infrastructure and flood defenses leaves cities vulnerable to catastrophic events.

She called for a robust international funding mechanism to support disaster readiness, urging both local and global cooperation to build effective early warning systems and enhance climate resilience.

Finally, Maryum Shabbir underscored the importance of addressing deforestation as a key factor contributing to extreme weather events.

She called for stronger regulations and reforestation efforts to protect vital ecosystems.

According to her, only through comprehensive policy reform that incorporates these elements can we mitigate the devastating impacts of floods, fires, and other climate-induced disasters.

