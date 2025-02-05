Environmental expert urges action as Pakistan faces decreased rainfall, water shortages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Environmental expert, Maha Qasim warned on Wednesday that Pakistan is expected to see 40-50% less rainfall in mountainous areas of Punjab and Sindh, which will severely impact agriculture.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged the government to act quickly to address these challenges, as 2024 is the hottest year in two centuries.

She explained that extreme heat and new climate patterns are disrupting rainfall and causing more floods, which is worsening the situation for farmers.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts a sharp decline in rainfall for the coming year, especially in the mountainous regions, she added.

She stressed the need for modern irrigation systems like drip irrigation and sprinklers to ensure crops get enough water.

She also called for better water storage solutions, such as rainwater tanks, to help during droughts.

Additionally, she highlighted the need for improved drainage systems in cities and villages to manage flash floods and reduce disruptions to daily life.