Environmental Inspection Drive In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Environmental inspection drive in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat chaired a meeting at the DC Office where Assistant Director of Environment Usama Majid briefed the participants on environmental activities, carried out from July 1 to August 11.

He stated that 2,700 saplings were planted during this period, 457 inspections of industrial units and brick-kilns were conducted, 36 notices were issued, three units were sealed, and fines amounting to Rs 800,000 were imposed.

Regarding action against banned plastic products, 230 inspections were carried out, four notices were served, 955 kilograms of plastic were confiscated, and fines of Rs 60,000 were imposed.

