Environmental Inspection Drive In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat chaired a meeting at the DC Office where Assistant Director of Environment Usama Majid briefed the participants on environmental activities, carried out from July 1 to August 11.
He stated that 2,700 saplings were planted during this period, 457 inspections of industrial units and brick-kilns were conducted, 36 notices were issued, three units were sealed, and fines amounting to Rs 800,000 were imposed.
Regarding action against banned plastic products, 230 inspections were carried out, four notices were served, 955 kilograms of plastic were confiscated, and fines of Rs 60,000 were imposed.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Environmental inspection drive in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
Lodhran celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails11 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates Independence Day with grandeur11 minutes ago
-
Raza Hayat Hiraj congratulate nation on Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police unveil comprehensive security plan for Chehlum procession11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory celebrated in IESCO Head Office11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Dera region11 minutes ago
-
Usta Muhammad marks Independence Day with patriotic ceremonies, citywide rally12 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of rapid glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan due to unusual heat12 minutes ago
-
Education board celebrates Independence Day12 minutes ago