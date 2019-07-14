Environmental issues: brick kiln owners to be trained: EPD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :To minimize effects of burning coal in environment, the Punjab government has directed the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to train owners of brick-kilns to adopt zigzag technology to overcome environmental issues.

Talking to APP, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Director Nasim-ur-Rehman said that shifting of brick-kiln to zigzag technology would help reduce fuel consumption up to 30 per cent.

He informed that the major object of this aim was to put traditional kilns on new technology which would help improve the production of kilns and reduce the consumption of coal.

"The TEVTA authorities will train brick kiln owners in this regard," he added.

To a question, Nasim-ur-Rehman said the Punjab government had devised a comprehensive mechanism to deal with air emission issues through efficient enforcement of new rules and laws, adding it had recently developed a smog policy and constituted a commission on smog.

In this connection, a meeting of the EPD and All Pakistan Brick Kiln Owners Association will be held during the second week of July which will determine parameters to launch this technology successfully.