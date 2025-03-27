Open Menu

Environmental Journalists Quarterly Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, IWMI’s Country Representative in Pakistan Thursday shed light on the issues of climate change, groundwater depletion, and poor water storage practices.

He also highlighted that the country heavy reliance on monsoon rains underscored the importance of water storage to make sure the availability of water for whole year.

He was addressing at the Environmental Journalists Quarterly Meeting (EJQM) organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI). The event, part of the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) program funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), sought to raise awareness and promote sustainable water management solutions through expert-led discussions, said a press release.

He said groundwater depletion is also a major concern in urban areas like Islamabad, water tables are declining by about 1 meter annually, while in regions such as Quetta, the depletion rate is 6 meters per year.

Dr. Jehanzeb Cheema, Deputy Country Representative at IWMI and Deputy Project Leader of the WRAP program, highlighted the strides being made under the Climate Resilient Solutions for Improving Water Governance (CRS-IWaG) initiative.

He said that the program aims to improve water governance at both Federal and provincial levels, including the development of water accounting guidelines, early drought warning systems, and the launch of the Groundwater Management Information System (GMIS).

IWMI has also identified thousands of potential sites for small dams and water storage ponds in regions like Pothwar, to alleviate water shortages.

Meanwhile, the EJQM underscored the importance of media engagement in addressing environmental issues.

They also emphasized the role of journalists in bridging gaps between researchers, policymakers, and the public, fostering informed discussions that can drive meaningful changes in water governance and climate resilience.

