Environmental laws to be observed in River Ravi project, Lahore High Court assured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was assured on Friday that environmental laws would be observed in River Ravi Front Urban Development Project and no construction work would be initiated till the approval of environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the project.

A provincial law officer on behalf of the Punjab government made the statement before Justice Shahid Karim who was hearing a set of petitions regarding measures to control smog, preservation of underground water and other issues.

The law officer further submitted that the EIA of the project had been submitted to the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency. He submitted that the notice for public hearing had also been issued and it would be held next week, in response to a court query.

At this stage, the court directed the law officer for submitting a report about the essence of public purpose involved in the project after petitioner's counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka requested for it.

The judicial water and environment commission also submitted a report, stating that notices had been issued to 16 sugar mills for constructing treatment plants.

Whereas the chief executives of the mills had been asked to appear on January 28.

To this, the court directed the commission to submit a report about the further developments in the matter.

The court observed that although the Punjab government had made an effort to improve the air quality of Lahore, yet a lot needs to be done. The court appreciated that more than 5000 brick kilns had been converted to zig zag technology and directed the Punjab government to clamp down the industrial units who were not complying with environmental laws. The court directed the Punjab government to make maximum effort to improve the air quality, besides directions for constitution of Punjab Environmental Council within two weeks to address the policy issues of environment in the entire Punjab province.

Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar also appeared before the court and submitted that the survey had been completed to legalise more than 300 illegal housing societies of the city and it would be submitted before the provincial cabinet for approval.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 7.