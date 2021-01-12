Environmental organizations issue seven policy recommendations on biodiversity, health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Global Landscapes Forum and ICIMOD, environmental organizations, have issued a seven policy recommendations to avert environmental changes, biodiversity loss and ensure better health.

"As the world comes to terms with the effects of global environmental change on zoonotic disease risks and the links between biodiversity and habitat loss, global pandemics such as COVID-19, and climate change, the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) community, of which ICIMOD is a Charter member, is issuing a powerful prescription for averting these crises, with seven recommendations to harness the power of landscapes to safeguard biodiversity," said a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

The document by the GLF titled as `One World, One Health' made recommendations for harnessing the power of landscapes, confronts such realities as the mass extinction that could see up to a million species disappear from the earth in the coming decades.

The seven recommendations are `Include public health perspectives in landscape and ecosystem management', `Transform financial structures for conservation and restoration, especially through re-targeting of subsidies and stimulating youth employment.

'Return ownership of food systems, value-chain decision making, and financing mechanisms to local communities,` Develop inclusive knowledge sharing platforms,`Promote the application of rights-based approaches in sustainable development,`Scale up local initiatives and successes', `Give the narrative back to communities that have the most at stake from climate,' health and biodiversity crises.

These solutions and potent pathways grew out of the GLF Biodiversity Digital Conference 2020 "One World, One Health" which reached 35 million people on social media.

ICIMOD hosted a session at the One World, One Health conference to highlight the links between biodiversity, landscapes, culture, and health in a post-COVID "new normal".

Speakers from Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan participated in the session to address critical questions related to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH).

"The HKH is facing rapid population growth, unsustainable development, migration and climate change, with COVID-19 further compounding these challenges," said Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD at the GLF Biodiversity Conference last year.

The GLF community is reminding the world it can afford to invest in conserving biodiversity by re-focusing its subsidies.