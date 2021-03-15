Environmental pollution be contained with development of forests : Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Monday said with the development of forests, the environmental pollution could be contained and the lives of humans and animals could also be protected from the harmful effects of climate change.

He said this here while addressing as a chief guest of a tree plantation ceremony at Khatri forest which concluded the plantation of 100,000 saplings in the forest near here in one day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Information and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other provincial ministers and government officers were present on the occasion.

Bilawal praised the Sindh Forest Department for doing commendable work despite limited resources.

He said the department had thrice made the world records in the Guinness Book of World Records including through plantation of 1.7 billion mangroves which was very beneficial for the marine and coastal life.

He said that experts working on environmental pollution and the delta were well aware that mangrove plantation was important for the rehabilitation of the delta.

He observed that the initiative of planting one hundred thousand saplings in Khatri Forest in a day would benefit Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The PPP's chairman said that apart from restoration of mangroves, urban tree plantation and restoration of all forests of Sindh was being ensured which was fulfilling the dream of a green Sindh.

The restoration of forests would also create new employment opportunities, he added.

He regretted that in the past forests were not given much importance due to which deforestation had taken place which adversely affected the entire ecological system.

"Realizing this, the Sindh government is now paying full attention to the restoration of forests," he underlined.

He also attended the concluding ceremony of the 3-day Sindh Livestock Expo 2021, held at Hyderabad Bypass.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal expressed hope that the event would support the livestock and fisheries sectors by offering new avenues of investment and helping the farmers adopt the modern trends.

He asked the Sindh government and the Livestock Ministry to continue to promote that sector and especially the poor farmers.

Provincial Ministers Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Sohail Anwar Sial, MNAs Tariq Shah Jamoat and Zulfiqar Ali Behan, MPAs Sharjeel Inam Memon and Jam Khan Shoro, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other leaders of the party and government officers were present on the occasion.