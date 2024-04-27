Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Environment Department got cases registered against owners of four kilns for their contribution in emitting of smoke and causing severe pollution to atmosphere.

According to official sources, the department also imposed fine of Rs six lac on some other units also. Similarly, notices were served to 32 kiln owners.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here on Saturday. Deputy Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum briefed the participants about the measures taken by the department. He stated that the department had also expedited crackdown against the vehicles involved in emitting of smoke. In collaboration with different departments, the teams were conducting raids on daily basis, he concluded.