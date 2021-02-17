UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environmental Pollution Increasing At Alarming Level In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

Environmental pollution increasing at alarming level in Sukkur

Environmental pollution has increased to alarming level in the Sukkur which is also adversely affecting the adjoining districts of the northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Environmental pollution has increased to alarming level in the Sukkur which is also adversely affecting the adjoining districts of the northern Sindh.

During a survey conducted by APP, people highlighted that, cutting off trees, improper garbage disposal, bad sewerage system, constructions of roads are the main factors, causing environmental pollution.

Multiple development projects, the widening of roads and construction of underpasses are carried out at the cost of trees that results in the concentration of harmful gases in the air.

Ali Hassan Mahar, representative of a development sector told APP on Wednesday that more roads may help alleviate the traffic problems in the Sukkur but this also promotes more air pollution problems. Urban plantation and proper system of sewerage, is the need of the hour to check the degradation of environment, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Traffic Sukkur May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Istanbul Schools Closed for Another Day Due to Hea ..

1 minute ago

Khusro appreciate UN assistance for socio-economic ..

1 minute ago

Leather Manufacturer exports increased record 6.86 ..

1 minute ago

Govt. takes provinces on board about uniform sylla ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah witnesses opening of 2nd Arab Parliament f ..

11 minutes ago

Maulana Muhammad Sadiq passes away

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.