Environmental pollution increasing at alarming level in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Environmental pollution has increased to alarming level in the Sukkur which is also adversely affecting the adjoining districts of the northern Sindh.

During a survey conducted by APP, people highlighted that, cutting off trees, improper garbage disposal, bad sewerage system, constructions of roads are the main factors, causing environmental pollution.

Multiple development projects, the widening of roads and construction of underpasses are carried out at the cost of trees that results in the concentration of harmful gases in the air.

Ali Hassan Mahar, representative of a development sector told APP on Wednesday that more roads may help alleviate the traffic problems in the Sukkur but this also promotes more air pollution problems. Urban plantation and proper system of sewerage, is the need of the hour to check the degradation of environment, he said.