Environmental pollution reduces due to lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : Environmental pollution has reduced due to closure of public transport, factories and industries during lockdown in the district.

The local environment department's Inspector Ahmed Akram said here on Tuesday that the air quality index was recorded 60 on April 7, which is the best level according to national and international standards.

He said that quantity of particulate matter was found 31.5 microgramme ug/m3 in the air on Tuesday, but the environmental standard is 35 microgramme us/m3.