Environmental Pollution To Be Controlled Through Eco-friendly Technology: Abdul Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on industries and commerce and focal person for investment Abdul Karim Monday said that environmental pollution to be controlled in all industrial zones of the province through eco-friendly technology He said this in a meeting of a committee formed to control environmental pollution in industrial zones on the special directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan held at KPBOIT office under the chairmanship of CM aide Abdul Karim

The meeting discussed in detail the issues and concerns of the Environmental Protection Agency and Industrialists Association Peshawar.

A detailed briefing was given by a consultant on the occasion and necessary steps and suggestions were given to control environmental pollution in industrial zones.

The meeting was attended by Director General Environmental Protection Agency, CEO KP board of Investment and Trade Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak, representatives of Industrialists Association Peshawar and other key stakeholders from the private sector.

During the meeting, deliberations were made on various issues and suggestions for environment protection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CM aide called for greater cooperation and collaboration among stakeholders to overcome challenges and identify better solutions to address the issues also highlighted the need for industries to identify and fully understand new technologies that are beneficial to both health and the environment in order to overcome this problem.

A committee was formed on the occasion which will present future action plan and recommendations regarding environmental pollution and a mechanism will be developed for its implementation.

On this occasion, the industrialists expressed their commitment to control environmental pollution and showed their willingness and openness for all kinds of cooperation with EPA and other public sector stakeholders regarding the environmental protection needs in the province and the use of modern technologies in industries.

>