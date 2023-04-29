Environmental pollution worsens due to plastic shopping bags: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that environmental pollution has worsened due to plastic shopping bags.

The district administration would conduct a systematic campaign to encourage the use of plastic bags in the Sialkot district and encourage the public to replace them with bags made of environmentally friendly materials, the DC said, adding that the Environment Protection Department would prepare a report based on its recommendations and suggestions.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Environmental Approval Committee Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, District Officer (DO) Environment Waseem Cheema and Assistant Director Mines were also present.

The deputy commissioner, while rejecting the request for approval for sand mining in Randhirbagriyan, directed the DO Environment Protection to submit an assessment report on the environmental impact of the proposed dryland due to sand mining last year.

Apart from this, damage to infrastructure of roads and bridges due to overloading of dumpers and lack of load Excel management during transport of sand and soil and community feedback should also be made part of the report.

The DC said that implementation of transportation route and load Excel rules would be ensured along with the site assessment for mining contracts.

Earlier, while addressing the Petrol Pumps Committee meeting, the DC directed the local heads of all departments that they should approve or reject on merit all applications, submitted for obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) for petrol pumps, pending in their offices, and submit their report as soon as possible to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) and no further delay would be tolerated in this regard.