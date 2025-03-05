Open Menu

Environmental Problem A Grave Concern, Says Parliamentary Secretary

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education, Ajmal Khan Chandia,on Wednesday, emphasized that environmental pollution became a serious issue requiring a collective and coordinated effort from all institutions for its resolution.

Addressing a meeting on environmental pollution, Chandia urged industries and business owners to adopt a joint strategy to tackle the problem effectively. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain, and officials of the environment department.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain directed the departments concerned to formulate a comprehensive policy to address environmental challenges.

Earlier, she held discussions with NGOs and other institutions to explore practical solutions for controlling pollution in daily life.

She reiterated that providing a clean and healthy environment for citizens remains a top priority for the district administration.Several valuable suggestions were presented during the meeting, and the DC directed the departments to implement them.

Additionally, the DC reviewed the prices of essential food items and fruits, particularly in light of the ongoing month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, to ensure fair pricing for consumers.

