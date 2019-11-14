Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stops business community from using generators

(@imziishan)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Gilgit Baltistan Thursday served a notice to business community stopping them from usage of generators for electricity purpose.

The EPA said that the generators are main cause of noise pollution which also emits hazardous smoke dangerous for human lives, adding that in view the situation the business community has been stopped from using generators in commercial area.

The EPA also banned torching of rubber and plastic items for any purpose.

Meanwhile, the business community of GB rejected the ban on generators. Secretary General Anjuman e Tajiran Gilgit Baltistan Masood Ahmad said that business community was already facing 15 to 18 hours loadshedding in winter and they rely on generator to get power supply.

He said if the ban would not be revoked they would stage protest against the decision of EPA.