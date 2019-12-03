UrduPoint.com
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) To Get Three New Air Quality Monitors In ICT

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:56 PM

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is going to get three new air quality monitors in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to improve pollutant ratio measurement across the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is going to get three new air quality monitors in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to improve pollutant ratio measurement across the Federal capital.

Talking to APP an EPA official said the project cycle one (PC-I) was underway which would be submitted to the ministry of climate change for grant sanction of the project. "The air quality monitors will also include water quality measurement equipment too, which is being processed as per the directions of the Ministry of Climate Change," he added.

He said that at present EPA had two air quality monitors namely a fixed and mobile one that had the capacity to gauge air quality within 2-3 kilometers radius. However, at present the fixed air quality measuring equipment was generating the data of ICT industrial area of I-9 sector, Kashmir Highway and Expressway.

To a question, he said the three new air quality measuring machines would be installed at the most busy intersections of the city with increased ratio of vehicular and industrial emissions. "The proposed sites are Tramri Chowk, Rawat and Peshawar Mor from where the bulk traffic enters the federal capital," he added.

He mentioned that the available air quality monitors were giving the true picture of air quality of the federal capital but had limited areas' data whereas with the addition of the three more the entire city's pollution level would be recorded.

He said, "A single equipment (air quality monitor) approximately costs US$ 32-35 million whereas it also contains its calibration and maintenance that adds more to the expense of the technology." The EPA official noted that the EPA at present was providing real-time 24 hours air quality data without any manipulation in all durations and weather conditions. "We have adopted the standard procedure of 8-hour data tabulation which reveals the exact scenario prevailing during different weather conditions and temperature," he added.

He went on to mention that the EPA due to limited available staff was not able to manage live air quality forecast like the AirVisual. However, the average data obtained after three different durations data was giving the real air quality data.

