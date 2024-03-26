Environmental Sample Of Hyderabad Tested Positive With Poliovirus
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 09:55 PM
The polio virus, classified as Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1), has been found in the environmental sample of Hyderabad for the third time this year
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The polio virus, classified as Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1), has been found in the environmental sample of Hyderabad for the third time this year.
According to the report of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health Islamabad, the sample in question was taken from Tulsidas pumping station in downtown city.
The environmental sample was collected on March 4.
The previous two positive samples were collected on January 8 and February 13.
The isolated virus has been classified as YB3A cluster and 99.89% genetically linked to the virus detected in an environmental sample in Karachi Central on February 15.
According to the lab, as many as 71 positive samples tested with WPV1 virus had been found across the country since January this year.
APP/zmb/
