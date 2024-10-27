Open Menu

Environmental Squads Demolish Four Industrial Units

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Environmental squads demolish four industrial units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, the Environment Protection Department’s squads have demolished four industrial units in Lahore for contributing to pollution.

These factories had repeatedly ignored notices to install emission control systems. Additionally, 941 vehicles were inspected, with fines issued to 234 smoke-emitting vehicles, 72 vehicles impounded, and total fines amounting to 503,000 rupees. In other actions, six kilns in Layyah, one in Sheikhupura, and four in Rawalpindi were shut down for failing to convert to zigzag technology.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed the Environment Protection Department to act against smog without any compromise. She urged Lahore’s residents to actively support the anti-smog action plan and avoid contributing to pollution. Residents are advised to report any smog-causing activity to 1373 and protect themselves and their children’s health by supporting government efforts to combat smog. This action today will make a difference in the next 8 to 10 years.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Vehicles Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan