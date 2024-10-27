Environmental squads demolish four industrial units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, the Environment Protection Department’s squads have demolished four industrial units in Lahore for contributing to pollution.

These factories had repeatedly ignored notices to install emission control systems. Additionally, 941 vehicles were inspected, with fines issued to 234 smoke-emitting vehicles, 72 vehicles impounded, and total fines amounting to 503,000 rupees. In other actions, six kilns in Layyah, one in Sheikhupura, and four in Rawalpindi were shut down for failing to convert to zigzag technology.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed the Environment Protection Department to act against smog without any compromise. She urged Lahore’s residents to actively support the anti-smog action plan and avoid contributing to pollution. Residents are advised to report any smog-causing activity to 1373 and protect themselves and their children’s health by supporting government efforts to combat smog. This action today will make a difference in the next 8 to 10 years.