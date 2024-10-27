Environmental Squads Demolish Four Industrial Units
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, the Environment Protection Department’s squads have demolished four industrial units in Lahore for contributing to pollution.
These factories had repeatedly ignored notices to install emission control systems. Additionally, 941 vehicles were inspected, with fines issued to 234 smoke-emitting vehicles, 72 vehicles impounded, and total fines amounting to 503,000 rupees. In other actions, six kilns in Layyah, one in Sheikhupura, and four in Rawalpindi were shut down for failing to convert to zigzag technology.
Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed the Environment Protection Department to act against smog without any compromise. She urged Lahore’s residents to actively support the anti-smog action plan and avoid contributing to pollution. Residents are advised to report any smog-causing activity to 1373 and protect themselves and their children’s health by supporting government efforts to combat smog. This action today will make a difference in the next 8 to 10 years.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People, government stand with Kashmiris, says Jam Kamal on Kashmir Black Day10 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris20 minutes ago
-
SALU observed Kashmir Black Day20 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing complete solidarity with Kashmiris; condemn HR violat ..20 minutes ago
-
No room for terrorism in Islam: Governor Kundi20 minutes ago
-
Black day observed in AJK with protest rallies20 minutes ago
-
Man dies after being hit by train30 minutes ago
-
Mashhood condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK30 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan urges business community to take advantage of investment opportunities in Baloc ..39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s senators’ delegation visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat in Tashkent40 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity: Gilgit-Baltistan observes 'Kashmir Black Day' with rallies, protests40 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates newly elected Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Botchwey40 minutes ago