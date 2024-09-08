Environmental Surveillance Launched By Using Drone, Satellite Technology
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, environmental surveillance has been launched in Punjab with the help of an integrated system with drones and latest satellite technology. A crackdown has been launched by conducting raids on violation of environmental laws and smoke emissions through a drone and satellite monitoring system. Factories have traced through a drone for causing smoke emissions and not adhering to the mandated environmental laws.
An Environment Protection Department team along with the district administration conducted a raid on two factories located on Sheikhupura road, Gujranwala. The raiding team by demolishing kilns causing environmental pollution sealed both factories.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended the Environment Protection department and district administration on taking a swift action. She said, "On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we will further take forward the preemptive environment campaign briskly."
The Senior Minister said, "We will have to eliminate the factors causing smog as smog takes away lives of 2.5 lakhs people every year."
She appealed that every citizen of Punjab should provide a sincere help in the government's campaign for the elimination of smog which snatches away 2.5 lakh precious lives every year.
