Environmental Tribunal fines Rs 1 mln each on two projects of Imaraat Group

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) of the Federal Capital on Tuesday imposed penalties of Rs 1 million each on two real estate projects of Imaraat Group of Companies for initiating development work without any environmental approval from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency.

The Tribunal headed by Adil Anwar (Chairperson) and Dr Muhammad Bashir Khan (Member Technical) passed important judgments against two of the projects of Imaraat Group of Companies namely Amazon Malls and Hotels and Builders Mall located at DHA-II G.T Road, Islamabad respectively, an official told APP here while sharing the recent judgments.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), the environmental watchdog had brought complaints against the above-mentioned projects for initiating them without any prior key environmental approvals including Initial Environmental Examination and Environmental Impact Assessment by the Federal Agency.

During the course of proceedings and site visits, it was proved that Imarat Group of Companies had initiated both projects without environmental approvals and had pleaded that they had no knowledge of environmental rules.

The official mentioned that the EPT had also held vide order dated November 29 to deposit the penalized amount in the government treasury within 15 days failing which further action would be taken under the law.

The complaint was filed and argued by Deputy Director, Legal/Enforcement, Aamir Abbas Khan on behalf of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency.

In both cases, the proponent had started the development work in violation of mandatory provisions of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997, and EIA Regulations 2000. The complaints of the Agency were disposed of accordingly.