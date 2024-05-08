Environmentalist Says Coastal Cities Are At Risk Due To Increasing Sea Level
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Noted environmental journalist Sheema Siddiqui on Wednesday said that sea level was increasing day by day, hence in future our coastal areas along with coastal cities including Karachi, Dhaka and other will be at risk.
She said this in a seminar which was organised by Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Department of Environmental Sciences in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counseling on hazardous of plastic and environmental challenges at the Senate Hall of SMIU.
She said soil erosion by sea was posing great threat to our agriculture lands and human lives. Also, the Indus Delta is dying due to increased sea level. Hence, we must make the environment sustainable. Citing the references from world organizations she said 3.3 million tons of plastic wastage is going into seas, as a result up to 2050 there will be no fish in oceans, and there would be only plastic oceans there.
Ms. Siddiqui further said eating utensils are posing a great threat to human and marine lives, therefore, we must use steel and clay made utensils for food instead of plastic. “Due to usage of plastic utensils in food, cancer, tuberculosis (T.B) and other diseases are developed in our health, specially the cases of cancer are increasing in our country,” she said and added that when we use plastic plates and bowels for food, particles of plastic are mixed up with our food, that harm our health. She pointed out that the same situation is of other countries of South Asian.
The environmental journalist was of the view that due to the climate change particularly after the COVID-19, all the four seasons have been mixed, now cold weather remains continued till April and we didn’t see Spring this year.
She further said that early rains in the country are an indicator of the climate change. On the contrary to the past, this year rains were witnessed in some parts of Sindh, Punjab and other areas of the country in the month of April. “Some days ago a snow fall was also seen in Chitral, therefore these rains are affecting wheat and other crops badly,” she maintained.
Sheema Siddiqui said environmental changes have changed the eco system and natural style of lands and life in our rural areas. “We have deviated from the nature and are acting against it,” she said and commented that majority of our growers were using chemical fertilizers in agriculture lands, which too create health and environmental problems.
She said 'we have also witnessed heavy floods in Pakistan specially in its Sindh province in recent years'. These changes are bringing damages to the food security, she remarked. She suggested that we must come back to the environmental friendly things and must abandon usage of plastic utensils that are harming our lives. “If we want to save the earth and human lives we must come forward and spread awareness about the environment among masses,” she concluded.
Earlier, Dr. Hina Shehnaz, Incharge Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences welcomed the guest. Khalid Hassan, Lecturer of Department of the Environmental Science of SMIU conducted the proceedings. A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh9 minutes ago
-
Probation officers of Information group briefed over APP’s working scope9 minutes ago
-
Senator Raisani donates 200 books to Qaid Library18 minutes ago
-
Murder case of teenager girl solved, three held19 minutes ago
-
2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics ends at IUB19 minutes ago
-
DENIDA director discusses waste water treatment plant19 minutes ago
-
Syrian Arab Republic delegation visits AIOU19 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed28 minutes ago
-
DC vows to best health care facilities in hospitals for residents29 minutes ago
-
CCPO urges Lahore police to adopt open door policy to redress public grievances29 minutes ago
-
133 persons arrested for selling roti, naan at higher prices29 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects revamping work29 minutes ago