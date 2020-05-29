Environmentalist suggests planting Dodonaea trees for making Tatara hills as `Green mountain'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Director Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Pakistan, Professor Dr. Abdul Rashid has suggested plantation of Dandonaea Viscosa, a specie of flowering plant, for converting apparently nude Tatara Hills in Khyber District into green mountains.

In a press statement issued here, Dr. Abdul Rashid suggested that Dodonaea, locally known as `Sanatha' in urdu language and `Ghuraskey' in Pashto, can prove very useful in conversion of Tartara hills into green mountains.

Dononaea is a shrub which grows as a small flowering tree that has a cosmopolitan distribution in tropical, subtropical and warm temperature.

The tree grows naturally in different areas of Pakistan and can form a shape of small forest within a few years, Dr. Abdul Rashid opined.

The dodonaea viscosa tree has numerous benefits from environmental point of view to medicinal besides fulfilling fuel wood needs of local communities.

Dodonae is an evergreen plant and look good to eyes of people through out the year because of its green leaves and colorful flowers.

Dr. Rashid said in the prevailing situation of environmental degradation causing climatic changes and global warming, plantation of trees is very important for absorbing heat and carbon sequestration.

He said seed of Dodonaea is mature in May and can be sown for plantation during these days. For sowing he also suggested aerial spreading of seed in mountains by using helicopter.

Government should also incorporate Dodonaea plantation in its gigantic Green Growth programme aimed at planting Ten billion Trees in the country within five years.

He said nurseries should be established in the area to involve local youth in plantation of seeds. However, Dr. Rashid opined that aerial spray is better option in this regard.

He also offered services of Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Pakistan on voluntarily basis for conversion of currently nude hills into green mountains.