Environmentalist urges governments to declare 'Climate Emergency' for addressing heatwave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, Shahida Kausar Farooq, an NGO working for environmental issues has appealed to the federal and provincial governments to immediately impose an environment emergency in the country to deal with the devastating effects of global warming in Cholistan, Gwadar and Dera Bugti areas.

In a statement, Mrs Farooq said that environmentalists around the world have been warning for decades that global warming could cause sudden changes in the weather around the world.

It was being predicted that changes would happen and the world might face famine as a result, she noted, In addition, she(Shahida Farooq) also added that "the warmest months of April and May have made these predictions come true", " "We need to take revolutionary steps today," she said.

Urging to understand the responsibilities related to changing weather patterns, she lamented that "Animals are dying of thirst in the famine-stricken areas. We need to change our priorities and take immediate steps to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing weather patterns." She said that glaciers were melting due to extreme heat, which could lead to floods in the country.

She urged the Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman to take notice of this situation.

