Environmentalists, civil society laud PM address for highlighting challenges of climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The environmentalist, agriculture experts and civil society here Sunday highly praised the historic address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) especially for highlighting the climate change issue, which were posing looming threats to agriculture, economy, water, wildlife and acquatic resources in developing countries like Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forest Department, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has highly lauded the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his bold stance on Kashmir issue besides highlighting climate change, money laundering and Islamophobia issues at UNGA in effective way.

Talking to APP, he said climate change has emerged as a serious threat especially to developing countries like Pakistan. Due to global warming and climate change, Hamalya glaciers, which are major source of water, is melting with fast space and if such scenario continues, Pakistan will face an acute water shortage by 2030.

He said climate change was a global issue as it causes flooding due to fluctuation in rainfalls besides converting fertile land into deserts, soil erosions, land degradation and increasing temperature in global warming prone areas.

The Minister said global efforts from the platform of UNO as mentioned by PM Imran Khan was imperative to combat climate change in third world countries vital for food security and bolstering agricultural productivity besides strengthening of water, livestock and aquatic resources.

To tackle challenges of climate change and global warming, he said billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) was launched in 2014 by the PTI Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under which a record 1.20billion million plants were added to forest resources over an area of 230,000 hectares besides establishment of 4509 forests enclosures, increasing forest cover of KP to record 26.3pc in 2018 from 20.3pc in 2013, registering a record 6pc increase courtesy to BTAP in the province.

He said keeping in view of the BTAP success in KP, Plant for Pakistan national afforestation campaign was launched in the country by the Prime Minister Imran Khan under which 10 billions saplings would be planted by 2024.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem of the Economics Department told APP that raising of climate change issue at highest diplomatic forum by PM Imran Khan is highly praiseworthy step as it has brought this neglected issue to the world spotlight.

"Climate change has posed serious threats to humans, economy, agriculture, wildlife, biodiversity, environmental and ecological health in developing countries like Pakistan and this challenge can be countered only through whopping plantations and adaptation of safe energy sources," he maintained.

He said the first and second world wars had brought massive devastations to humans lives and feared that destructions of climate challenge would be much bigger than these wars in terms of people, livestock , infrastructure, agriculture, economy and environmental ecology if this issue was not taken seriously and addressed on priority basis.

He said the major objective of UN was not only to prevent wars but also eradication of hunger, poverty, diseases, tackling of environmental & climate change's challenges.

He said greenhouse gases are mostly emitted in developed countries whereas its share in developing countries are comparatively less, however the latter is mostly affected of it due to lack of resources to deal with climate change effects.

He said temperature has increased to alarming level during last years of previous century and this grave situation has forced world to ink Paris Agreement where nations had agreed not to allow increase of average temperature of planet by 2 degree centigrade by supporting each others.

Dr Naeem said great responsibilities rest on UN to help the underdeveloped and developing countries in tackling the issue of climate change by saving lives of millions of people.

Chief Conservator of Forest Department, Niaz Ali Khan said climate change has emerged as a big challenge in recent years for the developing countries including Pakistan and whopping plantations was an easiest way to counter it.

While highly praising the address of Prime Minister for extensively highlighting the climate change issue at the world highest diplomatic forum, the Chief Conservator said cooperation of international community with developing countries like Pakistan was vital for tackling challenges posed by climate change and global warming.

He said BTAP has been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under which additional one billion trees would be planted by 2024 to tackle climate change, global warming and desertification.

He said 47pc plantations activities under BTAP would be carried out in erstwhile Fata.

He said BTAP has been extended to erstwhile Fata by the Govt with the target of raising of 215,000 hactares (ha) block plantations, 10,000 ha saline and waterlogged, 1200ha plantations on marginalized lands, 90ha Avenue plantations, 6760ha dryland and 3200ga wood lots.

Niaz said 4600 forest enclosures would be established under 10BTAP to achieve the target of one billion additional trees under Pant for Pakistan.

He said the first ever Range Management Policy of Pakistan, "REDD+" (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation) strategy and Green Growth Initiative (GGI) were formulated and implemented in KP.

Niaz Ali said forest change detection via interpretation of satellite images through SUPARCO by assessing 1496 enclosures and 2069 afforestation sites were under taken under BTAP, reflecting positive change of 60.13pc and 70.81pc respectively.

He said BTAP would help alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for people of erstwhile Fata besides improve their overall socioeconomic conditions.