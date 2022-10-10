Environmentalists demand MoCC to hold events in 'plastic free' venues, hotels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The environmentalists on Monday demanded the Ministry of Climate Change to hold its events, seminars and workshops only in the venues and restaurants that were single-use plastic free to ensure least damage to nature due to plastics.

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has already banned single-use plastic bags under a revised statutory regulatory order on August 14, 2019 that prohibited one-time polythene bags use for domestic and commercial purpose keeping in view its hazardous damage to nature, wildlife and ecology.

Muhammad Asif, a Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) student of environmental sciences and climate activist told APP that there were many events being held in the federal capital where mineral water was served in pet bottles of plastics that were mostly found in the household waste piles dumped into the municipality trash bins.

He said the plastic bags were also found in the markets and business centres of the metropolis, adding, "there are many food outlets, eateries and shops that are use polythene bags. The Ministry should take this violation seriously and snub such organisations flouting plastic bags ban and damaging the already stressed nature." Asif urged that the Ministry should also bring all the leading hotels of the Federal Capital under the ban on plastics to ensure holistic implementation of the prohibition.

According to the United Nations (UN), some 500 billion plastic bags were being used across the world per year, 13 million tonnes of plastic used to leak into the ocean each year, 17 million barrels of oil was used annually for plastic production, around one million plastic bottles were bought every minute, whereas plastics killed 100,000 marine animals per year.

Moreover, it would take a 100 years for plastics to degrade, 90% of the bottled water contained plastic particles, 83% of tap water contained plastic particles, 50% of consumer plastics were single use and 10% of all human generated waste was plastic.

In another study by WWF, every human being was consuming micro-plastics equal to the size of a credit card which was 25 grammes annually due to consumption of food and beverages packed into plastics.

Fatima Zara, a BS environmental sciences student of IIUI and nature activist said the plastics were causing serious damage to ecology in the federal capital in general and in the country and globe in particular.

She regretted that despite ban in the capital there was open sale and purchase of plastic bags whereas there were certain enforcement drives being carried out earlier by the district administration and the Ministry. However, there was need to revive strict enforcement of the ban on plastic bags, he added.

When contacted, the Secretary MoCC remained unavailable to provide his official version on the matter.

