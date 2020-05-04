UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environmentalists Laud PM 'Green Stimulus' Package Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Environmentalists laud PM 'Green Stimulus' package amid coronavirus pandemic

The environmentalists and forestry experts here Monday welcomed 'Green Stimulus' Package (GSP) recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a landmark step forward to generate employment opportunities for thousands of labourers and dailywagers affected by COVID-19 lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The environmentalists and forestry experts here Monday welcomed 'Green Stimulus' Package (GSP) recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a landmark step forward to generate employment opportunities for thousands of labourers and dailywagers affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Development, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar lauded the PM's 'Green Stimulus' package in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic and declared it pro-labourers and environment friendly besides a need of the hour.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's politics was revolving around the poor people of Pakistan as evident from his widely appreciated Ehsaas Cash Emergency Program, Construction industry and 'Green Stimulus' package.

Inspite of limited financial resources, he said these gigantic packages were launched to help address financial woes of poor labourers, downtrodden and disadvantaged families.

He said green stimulus package was a landmark initiative of the government that would help bring positive impact on increasing forests resources, combating desertification and climate change challenges.

The Minister said 'Green Stimulus' package was a part of the government's efforts to extend green cover in all four provinces besides creating job opportunities for youth, labourers and dailywagers affected by coronavirus.

He said that Green Stimulus was part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami Afforestration Project (BTAP) aimed at bolstering plantations, setting up of nurseries, natural forests, and promotion of honey, fruits and olive plantation in Pakistan.

Under the package, a 'Green Nigehabaan' initiative would also be launched to provide job opportunities to around 65,000 youth and daily-wage earners in the first phase by making them a part of the plantation campaign.

Muhammad Tehmasip, Project Director 10 BTAP while appreciating Green Stimulus package said this positive program would generate employment opportunities for youth especially unemployed workers affected by COVID-19.

Following directives of Federal and KP Governments, he said Forest Department has opened its nurseries, forests enclousers and plantations across the province and has provided jobs opportunities to 22,000 labourers and dailywagers who were unemployed due to closure of construction industry, transport, hotels, industrial and others sectors during the lockdown.

He said each labourer was being paid Rs500 per day that means can earn upto Rs1,50,000per year to support their families on financial front.

He said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) notified by the Government against COVID-19 was strictly being ensured for the safety of labourers besides provision of masks to dailywagers and maintaining social distancing at workplaces.

Tehmasip said these labourers and daily wagers were hired to quickly achieve spring plantation target of 100 million saplings by June 30, 2020.

The project director said 90 million saplings were planted during spring season till date and remaining 10 million would be sown by June next.

He said spring plantation was smoothly underway in KP as no adverse effects of coronavirus has been witnessed on 10BTAP rather afforestation campaign was expedited due to easy availability of labourers.

Chief Conservator Malakand Region, Niaz Ali Khan has also appreciated Green Stimulus program and declared it a step forward to combat climate change challenges besides create jobs opportunities for youth in green sector.

He said vast scope for plantation was existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in merged areas where vast land was available for afforestration.

He said cooperation of masses was imperative to make the afforestration programs successful.

App/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Job Malakand June 2020 All From Government Industry Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

12 minutes ago

Up to 15 Afghan Security Officers Feared Dead in T ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico reports jump in coronavirus infections, bas ..

5 minutes ago

Two impersonators held in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President calls ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.