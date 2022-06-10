Environmentalists laud Rs10b budgetary allocation for combating climate change

Environmentalists of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here welcomed allocation of Rs10 billion in the budget 2022-23 for combating climate change and global warming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Environmentalists of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here welcomed allocation of Rs10 billion in the budget 2022-23 for combating climate change and global warming.

Dr Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator of Wildlife, told APP on Friday that climate change has started posing serious challenges to developing countries including Pakistan and allocation of Rs10 billion would help counter its negative effects on environment, wildlife, human and biodiversity resources.

Niaz Ali Khan, former Chief Conservator Forest said that glaciers have started melting at Chitral, Swat and Gilgit Baltistan due to climate change and allocation of Rs10 billion would help in preparation of projects to combat challenges faced by the climate change.

Meanwhile, the doctors community hailed the allocation of Rs24 billion for the health sector. Dr Sirzaman Khan of Government hospital Pabbi said the huge allocation would help purchase of life saving vaccines and treatment of diseases besides capacity building of staff and relevant institutions.

He said exemption of ingredients used in preparation of medicines from custom duty would help prices of medicines drop.