Environmentalists warn climate change posing danger to humanity.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The climate change is one of the greatest threats facing humanity in our times, environmentalists and campaigners said this here in Athmuqam-73km away from Muzaffarabad-Pakistan-administered-Kashmir on Monday.

They were speaking to the participants of a workshop organised by Press for Peace Foundation (UK).

Environmentalist and campaigner Dr. Baseer ud din Qureshi explained with examples how the degradation of environment had a direct link with the scarcity of natural resources.

"The irresponsible and negligent use of resources ultimately brings catastrophes in shape of natural disasters, destruction of vegetation and wildlife that covert an otherwise fertile land into infertile region", he said.

Dr. Baseer ud din Qureshi is an environment campaigner and lecturer in Government Boys Degree College Athmuqam.

Environmental consultant Sarfraz Ali while speaking to the participants of the workshop titled " Reporting climate change in a digital age" urged them to take initiative in prompt and factual reporting of the effects of the climate change.

He pressed digital and conventional media outlets, local journalists and community leaders to come forward and educate people on adverse impacts of the climate change such as global warming and food scarcity.

The activists added that the climate reporting in digital age needed a holistic approach involving concentrated efforts by all stakeholders including the investors and sponsors in mega projects, local community, and media-particularly local journalists and reporters.

There is a greater need to promote eco-friendly solutions to minimise the catastrophic impacts of the climate change. And we all need to take positive steps towards the reduction of greenhouse emissions and preservation of forests.

Dr Qureshi said that Neelum Valley was located along the Line-of-Control in Jammu and Kashmir. "The rural and hilly areas of district Neelum have a huge potential to preserve biodiversity and enhance livelihoods through eco-friendly and sustainable tourism", he added.

Highlighting the role of media in responsible reporting on climate change, environmental consultant Sarfraz Ali said that there was a greater responsibility on media to report facts as they happen.

Environmental Consultant and Trainer Sarfraz Ali " Social media activists, journalists, reporters and even a common man has a responsibility to look for the science behind what is happening in our environment," he added.

We all should observe and report the changes in climate by giving facts in straightforward and simple way to create awareness among the public about the causes and effects of the climate change.

'Using digital and modern technology, social media platforms and an unconventional approach to see through the prism of our environment, the journalists can inform and educate the people effectively,' he added.

He further said that media houses should show commitment, seriousness and responsibility during reporting climate related issues.

Director Press for Peace Foundation Zafar Iqbal while addressing the participants over the videolink appreciated the role of experts and specialists in educating masses about the issues that pose existential threat to our environment.

He also thanked the participants for taking huge interest in the workshop and offered them wholehearted support to work collectively for the betterment of natural environment.